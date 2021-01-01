Psychedelic Wolf Wildlife Animal Lover Design co. Angry Psychedelic Wolf Head Colorful Art Animal Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Show your love for wolves with this funny wolf lover design. Features an angry wolf head illustration. Get this animal lover design for anyone who loves wolf and wildlife animals. Makes a great birthday or Christmas gift idea for wildlife lovers and wolf lovers, no matter if it's the grey, timber, or arctic wolf. Show your support to protect our nature, wild animals & national parks with this design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only