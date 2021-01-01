From my rubio garden colorful floral designs

My Rubio Garden Colorful Floral Designs Psychedelic Retro Green, Blue and Hot Pink Hibiscus Flower Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This Original Digital Oil Painting by My Rubio Garden features a Psychedelic Retro Green, Blue and Hot Pink Hibiscus Flower with a Magenta, Hot Pink and Purple background. The result is a beautiful, abstract, floral painting that you will love! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com