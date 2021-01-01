From decorumby
'Psychdelic' Graphic Art Print on Acrylic
Show off your personality while making an impactful statement to your décor with this stunning museum quality 'Psychdelic' Graphic Art Print on Glass. This art is printed in ultra-high resolution on premium photo paper and mounted under acrylic glass. The results are a completely realistic ultra-HD photo print which has vivid colors, bold contrasts and is halftone-free. The optical clear acrylic glass enhances the effect of depth and brings out the ultra-HD photo print’s exact contours and details for a stunning effect. This piece is displayed with hand diamond polished edges and backed with an aluminum frame to create a floating effect and comes ready to hang. Size: 24" H x 24" W