PSU Cable Extension Sleeved Custom Mod GPU PC Power Supply Braided wComb Kit 1x 24 P 20+4 1x 8 P 4+4 CPU 2X 8 P 6+2 GPU Set 50CM 500MM Orange

Best Quality Guranteed. GetWiredHigh-qualityflexiblerugged and routable modular 18AWG multi-color PSU cableextensionswith vivid braided cables for refined professional builds. Dual 8/6 P2x dual 6+2-P GPU power cables bundled in one package. Suitable for both single 6-P or 8-P GPU configurations. Also includes 24-P motherboard power and 4+4 CPU power cables. VividModyour build with12 uniquecoloroptions in 30cm and 50cmvariations. Robust andAdaptableAllcablesare manufactured with thick 18AWG wires andcome in ahigh-densityflexible protective sleeveallowing for a stiff yet adaptabletemperament. Comes with several cable combs to cleanly route and organize. Cares! Backed by a Limited 1-Year Warrantyand complimentary premium online support. *NOTE: These cables do not arrive pre-curved. The photos listed are a representation of how the cables can be trained. With the braided design, these cables can be easily curved, as demonstrated in the listing photo.