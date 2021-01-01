Trademark Fine Art PSL0325-C1624GG "Top of Switzerland" by Philippe Sainte-Laudy 16" x 24" FRMLS Art

The "Trademark Fine Art PSL0325-C1624GG "Top of Switzerland" by Philippe Sainte-Laudy 16" x 24" Frameless Art" will make a lovely addition to your space. This photographic print with its sublime artistic appeal will uplift your space. Attributed to Philippe Sainte-Laudy, this unit sets an artistic tone in your room. This pastoral art work is a great choice for people looking for a wall decor item depicting nature in its truest form. It features a snow plow on a mountaintop in Switzerland. Created using the giclee print technology, the print is on par with art prints displayed at art galleries or museums..Artist: Philippe Sainte-Laudy.Size: 16"H x 24"W.Type of Art: Photographic Prints.Accentuate your home or office walls with the "Trademark Fine Art PSL0325-C1624GG "Top of Switzerland" by Philippe Sainte-Laudy 16" x 24" Frameless Art"