PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) with FIFA 21 Next Level

Bundle Includes: PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red), FIFA 21 Next Level Game, and Microfiber Cleaning Cloth. You can feel different effects and surface textures through the controller's dual actuator vibration haptics feedback system. Additionally, the adaptive triggers have dynamic resistance levels that simulate various pressures from in-game objects and activities, delivering deep immersion with supported games. With an ergonomic design, dual analog sticks, a D-pad, and responsive buttons, you're ready to take on fast-action games and embark on expansive adventures. The DualSense also features a six-axis motion sensing system that allows you to control supported games by moving the controller in different directions. This wireless controller includes a built-in microphone array and mono speaker for different effects and communications. You can connect a headset to the audio port for added privacy and clarity. FIFA 21 Next Level: New pre-game cinematics