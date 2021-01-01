From franke
Franke PS2X110-33 Professional 2 35-7/16" Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel
Advertisement
Franke PS2X110-33 Professional 2 35-7/16" Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink The second generation of this hard-working sink features an updated silk stainless finish that offers enduring beauty for years. Made of 16 , commercial-grade stainless steel and available in a variety of size and configuration options, it's the perfect partner for the serious home chef.Available Accessories: Basket Strainer 906, 906SN, 900WProduct Dimensions: Length overall: 35-7/16''Width overall: 19-1/2''Length of large bowl: 32-15/16''Width of large bowl: 16-15/16''Depth of large bowl: 10''Minimum Cabinet Size: 39'' Stainless Steel Stainless Steel