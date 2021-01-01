Permasteel PS-207-RD Portable Rolling Oval Patio Cooler 80 qt.

This 80 quart outdoor oval sporty style cooler cart will add elegance to any backyard & outdoor patio. Entertain your guests with this beautiful powder coated steel rolling patio cooler cart with its insulated basin that keeps your beverages cold for up to 36 hours with its injected molded insulation technology. It holds up to 110 – 12oz cans with plenty of room for ice. Featuring a powder coated finish for long life & split double lid for easy access to cold drinks. Once you have your preferred drink, you can easily remove the cap with the convenient bottle opener & cap catcher. This patio cooler includes four heavy-duty casters for easy mobility, Two locking for stability once in the desired area. Easily roll this patio cooler to any desired location wherever the party goes.After use, simply pull the plug & drain. The convenient lower rack/shelf provides extra space for extra beverages or other items you wish to store. Feel confident in this Permasteel patio cooler as a solution for all of your patio cooler needs.