Pry Lever 3-in-1 Can Opener

PERFECT GIFT FOR EVERYONETired of giving gifts that end up in the back of the closet? A Belinix can opener makes an unexpected, thoughtful, and practical gift in beautiful packaging for any occasion! Our premium craftsmanship will impress as a housewarming gift, and is an equally useful stocking stuffer,MOTHER DAY, Christmas gift, Birthday gift, and wedding gift. And with the FREE bottle opener made of strong Aluminium , the lucky recipient will have the power to open just about anything!Advantages of the Manual Can Opener:3-in-1 Multifunctional can openerSmooth edge and safe to useNew generation soft, healthy and anti-skid handleSuper easy to use and the lid comes off with no sharp edgesVery durable and affordableHigh quality stainless steel cutting mechanism and the oversized knobEasy to handle and squeeze the handleDishwasher available and easy to storeThis new can opener is so smooth that can open any cans easily without much effort with smooth edge of can or lid.You don't want worry about your kids and family being hurt.This can opener manual is a perfect kitchen and camping gift for your family with health, happiness and efficiency.