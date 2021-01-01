From quoizel
Quoizel PRUO1714 Pruitt 3 Light 14" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Matte Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Quoizel PRUO1714 Pruitt 3 Light 14" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Matte Black