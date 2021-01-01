From picket house furnishings
Picket House Furnishings Pruitt Counter Dining 8PC Set-Table, 6 Counter Side Chairs & Server, Brown
The Picket House Furnishings Pruitt Counter 7PC Dining Set features a trestle table dressed in a warm walnut finish adorned with bronze nail head trim. The matching chairs are covered in high fashion faux leather upholstery with stylish bronze nail head trim. This table features a removable leaf allowing you to easily adjust the length of the table as needed. The matching server completes the look of this fashionable collection.