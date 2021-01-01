From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art 'Providence RI Skyline WB-1' Canvas Art by Marlene Watson, Gold Ornate Frame
Advertisement
Trademark Fine Art 'Providence RI Skyline WB-1' Canvas Art by Marlene Watson, Gold Ornate Frame:Artist: Marlene WatsonSubject: LandscapeStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: gold ornate frame, acrylicThis ready to hang piece in a gold ornate frame features a multicolored image of the Providence, Rhode Island skyline.a giclee print under acrylic in a gold ornate frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang.