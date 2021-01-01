Kiera Grace Providence Bailey Corner Shelf – White, 5-Tiered, Matte Finish, 71-Inch Tall

MEASUREMENT & WEIGHT CAPACITY: Overall corner shelf measures 16.25"L x 71"H and 16.25" in depth. Significant height means you have over 5 feet of the beautiful display, creating maximum storage space. The shelf can hold up to 150 pounds, feel confident placing items with a little more weight on each wall shelf MATERIAL: Corner shelf is made of high-quality, durable medium-density fiberboard (MDF) that provides stability. Rely on the shelf to keep your items safe and sound, with a visually pleasing finish DESIGN: The leaning shelf is designed in a contemporary, elegant style with 5 tiers which provides extra storage space for your favorite items READY TO USE: With secure mounting hardware included, this shelf can be assembled with ease. The components will help you have your shelf up in no time DISPLAY: Place decorative pieces, keepsakes, jewelry, awards, books on a functional modern floating shelf. Elevate your decor and fill space above a desk, fireplace, entryway, or between the windows