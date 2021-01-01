Provence Upholstered Arch Adjustable Tufted King/California King Headboard with Bed Frame, Glacier Gray, by Hillsdale Living Essentials

Arched upholstered King or Cal King headboard featuring a tufted diamond design in glacier gray fabric Pre-drilled holes allow the headboard to adjust to your preferred height Particle board backing with black linen fabric covering Overall Dimensions: 43.25-47.25H x 79.25W x 73.25L; Headboard Dimensions: 43.25-47.25H x 79.25W x 2D Item will ship in two boxes Mattress and box spring required; not included Assembly required Dust and polish with non-abrasive cleaners Residential use only Recommended Weight Limit: 600lbs