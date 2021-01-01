From worldwide lighting
Worldwide Lighting Provence Collection 6 Light Chrome Finish and Clear Crystal Chandelier 24" D x 28" H Large
Crafted entirely of brass in bright Polished Chrome Finish and precision-cut and Polished 30% full lead PbO crystals for maximum brilliance and sparkle From the Provence collection Accommodates up to six 40-watt maximum candelabra base incandescent E-12 bulb (not included) Brass Frame construction for durability in Polished Chrome (plated) finish and 30% full lead Crystal Includes matching canopy and 72-in adjustable chain for hanging, Weight: 18.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: World Wide Lighting