From patriotic american us flag army soldier gifts
Patriotic American US Flag Army Soldier Gifts Proud Soldier USA Flag 4th Of July Army Patriotic Veteran Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Proud Soldier. Awesome patriotic soldier and veteran design if you are a proud American, stand for US flag and celebrate 4th of July, Veterans Day and Memorial Day like a true patriot. A great design to thank the warriors of the flag for their service. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only