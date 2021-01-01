PARAMEDIC GIFTS FOR MEN WOMEN Proud Paramedic Girlfriend Phrase Medical Symbol Boyfriend Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

GIRLFRIEND OF A PARAMEDIC Some people only dream of meeting their hero... I'M DATING MINE. The design features vintage style text, a cool quote and the symbol of medicine, Rod of Asclepius (AKA the caduceus, Staff of Asklepios, Aesculapius or Asklepian). The best gift idea for a girlfriend who is proud of her boyfriend, for working a as EMS emergency medical services personnel in an ambulance crew. Perfect present for a partner of a new emergency medical responder or emergency medical technician. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only