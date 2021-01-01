From pro israel jewish clothing & gifts

Pro Israel Jewish Clothing & Gifts Proud Jew Supporter Love Israel Jewish Star Holy Land Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Our Proud Jew Supporter Love Israel Jewish Star Holy Land Gifts is the perfect design for Israel Supporters. It's a great gift idea for any occasion or holiday. People who love Israel, Jerusalem or Holy Land will love this cool graphic. Great present for friends, relatives or coworkers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com