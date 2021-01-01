From pride family by joy haus
Pride Family by Joy Haus Proud Dad Father Gay Pride Stuff LGBT Rainbow Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Proud Dad design. Dress the squad in an American Flag rainbow for your next pride parade, march, or rally. Spread LGBT awareness as an ally during pride month. Support lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender men & women. Perfect gift idea on Christmas or a Birthday for queer friends, supporters of equality, advocates for human rights, and protestors for civil rights. Be straight, just don't hate. Spread the love for LGBT, LGBTQ, and LGBTQIA acceptance. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only