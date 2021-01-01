Official Bitcoin Merch Proud Collector Digital Art Non Fungible Tokens ETH NFT Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Non Fungible Tokens can be used to tokenize anything from digital art, to movie tickets, to company shares / stock trading. Cryptocurrency and blockchains like Ethereum and Ravencoin that offer NFT minting allow for anyone to tokenize their art work. Ethereum and Bitcoin are the future of money and decentralized finance (DeFi). Rare Digital Art NFTs are being added to Ethereum ERC-721 assets and allow anyone in the world to mint their own tokens! NFT's are the future of commerce, don't miss out. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only