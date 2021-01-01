From class of 2022 graduation proud family store store

Class of 2022 graduation proud family store store Proud Abuelo of a Class of 2022 Senior Graduation Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Proud abuelo of a class of 2022 graduate senior graduation design for all celebrating their graduation of high school, college or university as graduate of senior class of 2022 with diploma at a grad party 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com