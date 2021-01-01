DEWALT ProTradesman Combo Men's 36 in. W x 33 in. L Black Polyester/Cotton/Elastane Stretch Work Pant with Knee Pad

DEWALT believes having a work pant that is durable, high-performing, comfortable and with just the right amount of stretch is as important as having a solid set of tools. The DEWALT ProTradesman Trouser is made from a special blend of 64% polyester/33% cotton/3% elastane fabric. It has 500D Cordura nylon scuff guards for added longevity, along with a 19 in. leg opening that should fit over any boot. The top loading knee pad pocket is covered in the same 500D Cordura nylon to increase performance in this critical area. The pant comes with a removable, 100% impact absorbing, PU knee pad. Bending and squatting during the day is tough on the knees and circulation behind the knee, but with DEWALT's articulated knee, the fabric bulge at the back of the knee is reduced to help maintain circulation. With a total of 18 pockets you can find space for everything you need. And yes, a cell phone pocket with hook and loop closure for security is included. Additional features, such as the pull out holster type tool pockets, triple stitching on critical seams, wide belt loops (with a D ring on right front), bellowed rear pockets (the left 1 has a hook and loop closure for security) and an adjustable hammer loop make this DEWALT ProTradesman pant as fully featured as possible. Backed by DEWALT's 100% guarantee against defects in materials and workmanship, the DEWALT ProTradesman is truly a heavy-duty work pant, hard to beat at any price and 1 you will be proud to wear. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.