Protective Skin Compatible with 2017 2018 Newest Samsung ARM 116quot Chromebook 2 XE500C12 amp Samsung Chromebook 3 XE500C13 XE501C13 116 inch Not.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fit precisely to the of your 2018 2017 11.6 inch Samsung ARM Chromebook 2 XE500C12 and 11.6 inch Samsung Chromebook 3 XE500C13 XE501C13 and 12.2 inch Samsung Chromebook Plus XE520QAB 2-in-1 & model XE525QBB XE521QAB [NOT compatible with 11.6' Samsung Chromebook 2 XE503C12 & Samsung Chromebook 3 XE303C12 & 12.3' Samsung Chromebook Plus XE513C24 XE513C24-K01US & 12.3' Samsung Chromebook Pro XE510C24] Please CHECK your laptop model carefully to avoid buying wrong version product! Please check every Key Bit in the product photo to ensure your Notebook if has the same distribution! Soft, flexible, durable, washable, reusable and attractive silicone skin, which makes your always looks like new and outstanding. Very thin but smooth to type on. For beginners, it may take sevral days for your finger to be accustomed to typing on a cover, please remember that it is not the covers' problem! Accurate design, fit precisely to your keyboa