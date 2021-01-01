Protective Cushion Case Compatible With Iphone 12 And Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro 6.1 Inch (2020) [Graphite Grey] - Shock Absorbing Design.

Color: Graphite Grey Screen Size: 6.1 Inches Unique Design Pattern Provides Sturdy Grip And Adds Extra Protecton In Case Of Drops. Experience Flawless Use Without Sacrificing Protection Or Aesthetics - No Issues Accessing Any Buttons Or Ports On The Iphone 12 / Iphone 12 Pro. Full Coverage For Your Iphone 12 / Iphone 12 Pro! The Case Covers The Whole Phone - Including The Bottom And Buttons. Raised Lip Helps Protect The Screen And Camera Against Scratches From Direct Surface Contact. Wireless Charging Compatible! Perfect Gift For Any Apple Lover! Great For Birthday Presents For Loved Ones And Gifts During The Holiday Season - Especially Christmas And Other Holidays! Is A Design Company First And Foremost. Our Motto Is Simple Sophistication Because We Create Products That Are Useful And Awesome! We Always Create Products That We Ourselves Use, So We Know You Will Love It!