Targus - Protective case for tablet - rugged - black

Whether you're in the office or in the field, the Targus Rugged Case for Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable lets you "office anywhere" - even in the roughest environments. Meeting both MIL-STD-810G and IP54 specifications, the case is built to protect your device against harsh conditions. Made to work with the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Keyboard, the case's intuitive design includes a kickstand for hands-free viewing and a built-in stylus holder. A removable shoulder strap and rotating silicone hand strap makes it easy to carry and use the device, wherever the day takes you.