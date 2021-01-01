Protective Case for Digital Camera AbergBest 21 Mega Pixels 27 LCD Rechargeable HDCanon PowerShot ELPH 180190 Sony DSCW800 DSCW830 Cameras for.

Simple and Comprehensive Storage Environment: It can accommodate the student digital camera with the limiting size of 4.9 in*3.5 in* 2.2 in, charger and USB cable, to meet your various kinds of needs.(case only) Lightweight, Hard and Skid-proof Case: Soft PU leather with Hard EVA, It provides a full range of protection for cameras, its not only easy to store video camera indoors, but also can be fully prepared for outdoor activities. This storage case is portable, anti-fall, scratch-proof and anti-stain. Professionally Protective Interior: Soft fabric and 2 layers of anti-shock bubble are to avoid damage caused by bumps and fall, prevent your digital camera from colliding and scratching with USB cable and charger, so it has no wiggling in compact interior space. with a mesh pocket for you to store your camera, USB cable, charger and other accessories. Meet Multiple Needs: The storage case can not only store your cameras at home, but