Protective Case for Apple TV 2 3 Remote Controller CaseBot Honey Comb Series Light Weight Anti Slip Shock Proof Silicone Sleeve Cover Blue Glow in.

Only designed for original Apple TV 2nd & 3rd Generation Remote MC377LL/A, not compatible with Apple TV 4th Gen remote controller or any other replacement remote controller for Apple TV 2 & 3 Full access to all ports, buttons and functions, custom cutting on the case allows all functions of the remote are open for use Kids friendly and light weight, provides the maximum protection, anti-slip, anti-dust, shock proof and washable Rubber-like silicone material with semi-transparent matte finish. Honey comb pattern ensures great in-hand feeling. Designed with glow in the dark, makes your remote can be found in the dark and will not easily get lost with this case on. Exposing it under lights for a long time before using this glow case will make it glow brighter in the darkness Available in a variety of bright and fun colors