Protective Case Cover for Nintendo Switch Comfortable Soft TPU Grip Case and Ergonomic Anti-Scratch Shock-Absorption Cover for Nintendo Switch 2017.

COMFORTABLE IN HANDS - It is constructed of a hybrid combination of soft, shock-absorbent high quality TPU and damage-resistant material, gives you comfortable feelings for playing in handheld mode EASY TO PUT ON AND TAKE OFF - It's very easy to put on and take off for whenever you want dock the switch. Must have product if you playing handheld mode, the feel of the Switch in your hands is enhanced with the grips on this Nintendo Switch case. PERFECT PROTECTION - CE/FCC/ROHS Certificates. The Nintendo Switch protective case can protect your device from everyday bumps, drops, shocks, scratches, dust and fingerprints. It's the perfect balance of flexibility and ridigity to make it protective and comfortable while fitting very well. NOTE - It's one whole piece, like many Nintendo Switch covers, you gotta take it off to dock the switch. It's pretty easy to get on and off though.