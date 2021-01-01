Protective Case Cover for 133 HP EliteBook x360 1030 G2 LaptopWarningNot fit HP EliteBook x360 1020 G2EliteBook 1030 G1EliteBook x360 1030 G3.

Best Quality Guranteed. This case not a universal laptop bag, each case are only suitable for some especially laptop models. It is especially designed for 13.3 inch HP EliteBook x360 1030 G2 Laptop. Warning: NOT compatible with HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 G4/EliteBook Folio G1/HP EliteBook 1030 G1 Laptop and other HP Spectre/Pavilion/Stream/ENVY/ProBook series laptop and other brands laptop {{Warning: Most of returned because of choosing wrong model, please confrim your laptop model}}. This protective cover is made of the high-quality PU leather, characterized by the beautiful appearance and fine hand feeling;the inner-layer soft cashmere can better protect the laptop. Unique design with two elastic rubber bands could solve the problem of loose cover effectively in the process of using laptop (This case not support 'Tablet model'). Unique liner design for laptop cooling, this case do not affect the heat dissi