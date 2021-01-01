Streamlight ProTac 2L X Includes 2 CR123A Lithium Batteries and Holster Clam in Black

The ProTac 2L-X is a 500 lumen EDC tactical light and incorporates the versatility to use two battery types; two CR123A batteries or one Streamlight Rechargeable Li Ion cell. Multi battery versatility means the user can always use primary disposable cells to power the light if the rechargeable cell is out of power and a charging source is not available. Designed for use in all markets, it features a tactical tail cap switch for momentary or constant on operation, three different user selectable programs and a pocket clip for convenience. Color: Black.