Prosumer UHD HDMI 4X1 Switch with Audio Extraction Dedicated HDMI Audio Output 18Gbps 4K60Hz Dolby Vision HDR HDCP 22 Model VHDU4X1AS

This 4x1 HDMI 4K HDR switch is HDMI V2.0b, Supports 4K@60Hz 18Gbps HDR & Dolby Vision and ARC It has two HDMI outputs: output A supports HDMI V2.0b, output B (for audio) also supports HDMI V1.4 video therefore it can also be used as an HDMI V1.4 4x2 switch splitter for video up to 4k@30Hz output B is an audio only port if incoming HDMI signal is HDMI v2.0; Not recommended for DVI based displays unless the HDMI source allows user to select RGB color and disable Deep Color Because many DVI displays do not support YCbCr and Deep color to avoid potential compatibility issues It has three Audio outputs HDMI output B, TOSLINK and 3.5mm headphone jack HDMI output B supports HDMI V1.4/V2.0 receivers optical TOSLINK port supports all Audio formats up to Dolby Digital 5.1Ch and Dolby Digital Plus, 3.5mm port is good when incoming HDMI audio is stereo, HDMI Output B and TOSLINK support ARC at the same time, 3.5mm port does not support ARC; ARC audio supports DD5.1CH format, do