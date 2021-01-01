From prostate cancer awareness cancer ribbons
Prostate Cancer Awareness Cancer Ribbons Prostate Cancer Ribbon Light Blue Survivor Fighter Chemo Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Just because you are fighting cancer doesn't mean you can't be awesome! It takes a real hero to fight cancer with courage and hope. Beat prostate cancer like prostatic carcinoma. Cancer messed with the wrong A nice motivation gift for men in prostate cancer awareness month september with a light blue prostate cancer ribbon to support fearless fighter with courage. Spread some hope with cancer ribbons for people with cancer diagnosis and chemo at the doctor. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only