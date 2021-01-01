From feiss
Feiss Prospect Park 4-Light Satin Nickel/Chrome Uplight Pendant
The Prospect Park lighting collection by Feiss takes a traditional profile and modernizes it with updated design elements to create a period uptown vibe. It features a rich, two-tone finish of Satin Nickel with Chrome accents to highlight the details of the silhouette, and each cylindrical Opal Etched glass shade boasts metal bands at the top and bottom to add a bit of formality. Unexpected pressed crystal on each stem elevates the tailored look with a bit of glamour.