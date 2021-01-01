Prophecy Multi Video Format to SDI Scaler Converter - Input HDMI/Mini DisplayPort/VGA, SDI Output up to 3G/HD/SD-SDI, SDI Loopout, Frame Rate.

Best Quality Guranteed. Convert and Scale analog & digital video to SDI output up to 1080p. Input formats: HDMI / Mini DP / VGA; Output format: SDI (3G/HD/SD). Supports audio embedder with analog Stereo input. *Note: analog audio embedder only works in conjunction with the VGA input and NOT with the Mini DisplayPort or HDMI input Advanced features: Video enhancement, de-interlacing, video H/V mirror, over/under scanning adjustable, active video area adjustment, stable and independent output signal quality, aspect ratio adjustable, frame rate conversion. Supports Up/Down scaling conversion. Operation methods: Push buttons (OSD menu), IR remote control, software via micro USB. Firmware upgradeable for expanded compatibility SDI Loopout for an additional 3G/HD/SD-SDI monitor/display connection. Bit rate support: 2.97Gbps, 2.967Gbps, 1.485Gbps, 1.4835Gbps, 270Mbps MADE IN TAIWAN and HIGH QUALITY COMPONENTS FCC, CE & RoHS compliant. Surface mountab