HP ProOne 400 G3 Desktop Computer, Intel i5 (1UF41UT#ABA).256GB SSD hard drive enables you to store thousands of files.Use 3 x USB 3.1, 2 x USB 2.0, and 1 x USB 3.1 (fast-charging) ports for lightning data movement speed.Supports Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity for easy internet access.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.8GB DDR4 SDRAM smoothly runs your games, photo and video editing applications.The built-in DVD drive lets you play DVDs for a richer entertainment experience.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Includes mouse and keyboard for immediate setup.Dimensions: 13.7"H x 19.6"W x 2.3"D.2.7GHz Intel Core i5-7500T quad-core processor with up to 3.3GHz speed and 6MB cache memory.Intel HD Graphics 630 provides everyday image quality for Internet usage, basic photo editing, and casual gaming