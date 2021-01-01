From badger
Prong Slot Printer Power Cord Cable Fit for HP OfficeJet Pro 4630 3830 8600 4655 6600 6978 6968 8610 860 865 8630 8710 870 5740 5745 555 00 50 3930.
Advertisement
Fit for HP Officejet 00 50 51dw 76dw Officejet Pro 3830 4630 4655 6600 6978 6968 555,5740 5741 5745743 5744 5745 630 6600 6978 6968 7110 3930 4634635 4650 4656100 6600 6700 9658 6830 860 865 8610 8600 8615 8616 8630 8640 8660 8710 870 X451 X551 X576; ENVY Photo 7855 655 7155 All-in-One Printer HP Laserjet Pro M180nw M81fdw M54dw M477fdw; ENVY 4500 450 5540 5640 5660 5661 7640 100 110 10 4510 5055; DeskJet 1113755 130 Canon PIXMA MG360 MG90 iP110 MX9MX49 Compatible with: It will work with Laptop Notebook Charger, LED LCD Monitor, Smart TV, Printer, Scanner, Game Console, Entertainment System, Music System, Sound Bar, Retro Boombox, Action Keyboard, Digital Piano, Charging Dock, Wireless Backup, Wi-Fi Base Station and other devices requiring prong ac cord SAFETY / UL LISTED: Tested, Approved and Certified by UL. UL number is unique. UL testing is authorized by OSHA - US Federal Agency Package include: 1 x UL Certified AC cord,18AWG(0.84mm),CONNECTORS: IEC-6030 (IE