From foundry select

Prompton Lancy 60" Rustic Acacia Double Bathroom Vanity, White Quartz Top, White Square Sinks, Balzani Gun Metal Faucet Set, And 55" Frameless Mirror

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

A typical structure and reassuring utility, this collection epitomizes functional design and promotes quality of life through a seamless experience.Ergonomic efficiency is central to every aspect of its design. The inclusion of discreet metal legs and hidden drawers provide easier access to a vast array of storage options, while wide handles ensure all of your necessities are within each.Constructed and detailed by skilled craftsmen, you will find a truly distinctive piece that will add character and convenience to any modern home.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com