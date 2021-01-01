Prompton Lancy 60" Rustic Acacia Double Bathroom Vanity, White Quartz Top, White Square Sinks, Balzani Gun Metal Faucet Set, And 55" Frameless Mirror

A typical structure and reassuring utility, this collection epitomizes functional design and promotes quality of life through a seamless experience.Ergonomic efficiency is central to every aspect of its design. The inclusion of discreet metal legs and hidden drawers provide easier access to a vast array of storage options, while wide handles ensure all of your necessities are within each.Constructed and detailed by skilled craftsmen, you will find a truly distinctive piece that will add character and convenience to any modern home.