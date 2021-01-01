Promotion lowest price 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets Outdoor Sectional Sofa Manual Weaving Rattan Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Cushion and coffee Table

This 3 piece patio sectional wicker rattan outdoor furniture sofa set constructed with all-weather reinforced hand wicker. 3.15" thick foam cushion to best comfort and relaxation. Rustproof powder coated metal frame with reinforced aluminium feet that can support up to 280LB/seat and 110LB for table. Water repellent cushion covers come with zipper to remove it easily for cleaning process. Table top come with transparent tempered glass. STURDY & DURABLE : Powder coated rust free frame with reinforced aluminium legs that can support up to 280 pounds per seat and 110 pounds for table. All-weather hand woven rattan, eco-friendly and mould resistant UPGRADE COMFORT : Soft and comfortable 3.15" thick foam cushion. With smooth zipper and water repellent cover, the cushions are very suitable for outdoor use COMBINATION : This sectional wicker furniture set comes with 1 stool w/cushion, 1 x 3 seater sofas w/cushions, 1 table with tempered glass and 2 pillow. ﻿UPGRADE DESIGN : Upgrade back cushion with anti-sliding design and our white seat cushion come with black core to make it more elegant. ﻿QUICK & EASY : ﻿Instructions and all hardware included. Couch can be fixed on both sides. All-weather rattan lasts for a long time, easy to maintain and clean Selling Points: 1) Back Cushion Anti slip Design 2) Creme Cushion with Black Core 3) Easy Assembly 4) Profit Margin is High 5) 2 color Available (Dark Blue & Creme) 6) 2 Free Pillow *Product Dimension: 3 Seat : 70" x 27.1" x 25.6" Inch (L x W x H) Ottoman : 24" x 24" x 12.2" Inch (L x W x H) Table : 24" x 24" x 12.2" Inch (L x W x H) *Weight Capacity: Single Seat : 280 lbs Table : 110 lbs * Packing Dimension: -Packed in 2 cartons boxes Box 1 : 65.35" x 25.59" x 4.33" weight : 44 lbs Box 2 : 28.35" x 25.59" x 14.96" weight : 53 lbs Remark: * These photo were taken from real products. However, due to lighting and display you may see slightly color difference from picture. This is inevitable. If customer complaint about the color issue, we will not take any responsibility. Thank you for your kind understanding. Service: 1. Shipping Policy After the B2B platform completes the order transaction, the earliest delivery time will generally be on the next business day. Non-working days: Delivery on the first business day after Saturday, Sunday, and holidays. US general cargo arrival time: Transportation time is 2-10 days, 3-5 days to arrival to receiver is the fastest possible. 2. After Sales Service (1) Compensation for all losses caused by product quality issues (2) Compensation for some losses caused by customers or logistics