From bloem
Bloem Promo 2 Gal. Living Green Plastic Watering Can
Advertisement
Designed with user-friendly handles for precise watering and easy carrying. Tapered handle ideal for tending potted plants. Deluxe features include large water capacity, wide mouth for easy filling, 2 handles for easy carrying. All weather durability with UV protection ensures long-lasting use. Capacity: 2 Gal./Size: 20.5 in. Top width x 20.5 in. Bottom width x 14 in. H x 6.75 in. LUV stabilized plastic is fade resistant and will last for many years. Easy pour large handle design. Extra-large filling hole fits easily under water spigots. Includes 1 - Bloem Watering Can 2 Gallon Living Green FDA approved resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 and 5).