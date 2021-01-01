From hp

HP ProLiant ML30 Gen10 Tower Server, Intel Xeon E-2124, 32GB DDR4, 4TB SSD, RAID, Windows Server 2019 Standard

Description

HP ProLiant ML30 Gen10 Tower Server for Small Businesses, Branch Locations, and Home Offices Intel Xeon E-2124 Quad-Core 3.3GHz 8MB CPU, Turbo up to 4.3GHz 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 PC4-21300 2666MHz Unbuffered Memory; 4TB (4 x 1TB) SATA III 6Gb/s SSD for Ultra Fast Storage HP Smart Array S100i Gen10, HP ProLiant Integrated Lights Out (iLO) 5 Standard, DVD-ROM, Embedded HP 332i Dual-Port 1Gb Ethernet Network Adapter Microsoft Windows Server 2019 Standard Operating System

