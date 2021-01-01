From hp

HP ProLiant DL380P G8 Server 2x E5-2609 2.40Ghz 8-Core 48GB P420 512MB

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Includes proprietary packaging and boxing as shown in pictures Proprietary testing and refurbishing process for all parts including hard disk drives; ready to install in a robust working environment. All servers include power cords, a box of nerds, and custom foam and packaging designed and manufactured at our facility to perfectly fit and protect your server purchase R2-Certified, ISO:9001, ISO:14001 and OSAS:18001-Certified

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com