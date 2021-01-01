From hp
HP ProLiant DL380P G8 Server 2.10Ghz 12-Core 48GB 25x NEW 1TB SSD P420 1GB Rails
Advertisement
Includes proprietary packaging and boxing as shown in pictures Proprietary testing and refurbishing process for all parts including hard disk drives; ready to install in a robust working environment. All servers include power cords, a box of nerds, and custom foam and packaging designed and manufactured at our facility to perfectly fit and protect your server purchase R2-Certified, ISO:9001, ISO:14001 and OSAS:18001-Certified