Projector Stands Adjustable Mount Loading Projectors Mount Universal Ceiling Or Wall Mount Bracket Holder Pole Up to 15kg(33lbs) Load Capacity

?Universal Mounting? Fitting the majority of projectors on the market that have mounting holes diagonally between 6.7"/17.02cm to 12"/30.48cm, such as Epson, Optoma, Benq, ELEPHAS, AbdTech, Acer.33lb Max Loading Capacity?Heavy gauge steel offers loading capacity up to 15kg/33 lbs. Ensure that your projector is held safely and firmly without rocking and moving. Telescoping Height Adjustment?Without extension pole, the height is 6'/15.24cm; With extension pole, height adjust from 17'/43.18cm to 25'/63.5cm. Fully Adjustable?60-degree tilt, 60-degree swivel, and 360-degree rotation, hitting all the best viewing angles. Newly Designed?Projector mount can be installed on the wall or the ceiling. Exclusive 'No-slip' adjustment system; Lock in any position; Easily release and lock.