From vitality medical
Programming Cable CH340 Chip for Baofeng Two Way Ham Portable Radios UV5R 5RA 5R Plus 5RE BF F8HP UV3R Plus BF888S 5R EX 5RX3 GA2S BFF8+ H777 UV82HP
Advertisement
Programming Cable works with Baofeng ham radios UV-5R/5RA/5R Plus/5RE/bf F8HP, UV3R Plus, BF-888S, 5R EX, 5RX3, GA-2S, BF-F8+, H777 UV82HP Now you can program your Ham portable radio using this durable programming cable! Baofeng Programming Cable works with Windows Operation System Do not have CD drive or CD does not work? No worries! Just ask us for the link to software and special firmware and enjoy easy radio programming without any CDs Baofeng programming Cable Sold by authorized Distributor Radio. We provide the USA Warranty and you no need to send usb programming cable to China!