From computer scientist programmer it professional gift
Computer scientist programmer IT professional gift Programmers - Deadline - Computer Scientist Coding IT Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny programmer deadline design, for programmers, computer geeks and computer scientists. Perfect computer scientist gadget to go with programmer mouse and keyboard. Programmer gift. Great computer scientist gift for techies and software engineers, matching programmer gadget and computer scientist book. Perfect for IT for dummies, IT professionals, IT for beginners and nerds. Computer scientist gifts for men. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only