Cuisinart Programmable Conical Burr Mill, Coffee Grinder in Brushed Stainless, silver/brushed stainless
The perfect grind has never been this easy. This elegant brushed stainless Cuisinart Programmable Conical Burr Mill features an easy-to-read LCD display showing time, fineness, and number of cups to ensure that every grind is just right. The conical burr grinder grinds the coffee beans uniformly while maintaining their natural flavors and oils, and automatically stops grinding after the correct amount has been ground. Color: silver/brushed stainless.