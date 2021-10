All Around Protection: Front and back part of case snap together with magnetic metal trim, providing 360° degree shock-absorbing protection. The Prefect Picture: High-definition clarity glass screen protector that is shatter and smudge resistant. Sleek and Lightweight: Case stays true to the look and feel and feel of your phone. Easy On/Off: Just pull apart the back and front part of the case for easy removal. Simply snap back together to reinstall. The Right Fit: Designed for iPhone 7/8.