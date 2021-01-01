GE Profile 30" Slide-In Natural Gas Range PGS930YPFS

30" Smart Slide-In Gas Range with 5 Sealed Burners, 5.6 Cu. Ft. True Convection Oven, Storage Drawer, No Preheat Air Fry, Self Clean+Steam, Built-in WiFi, Tri-Ring Burner, CSA Certified, ADA Compliant, and Star-K Certified: Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel. This smart oven features built-in WiFi so you can control oven functions with the SmartHQ app on your smart device. Achieve delicious results from a third heating element and fan combination for perfectly even baking results on multiple racks. With this air fryer right in the oven, you can cook healthier, crispier versions of your favorite foods. There's no preheat required and it shortens the cook time because every minute counts. This extra-large, reversible griddle and grill combination lets you enjoy the best in cooking versatility. This versatile burner creates an intense heat that's perfect for searing, frying and sautéing. Works as a combined center and oval burner for the ultimate in cooking flexibility. Effortlessly keep your oven spotless. Keep all of your cookware stored and organized. Continuous, edge-to-edge cooktop give you a large cooking space and can handle any cookware. Easily wipe away smudges and fingerprints for a look that's always sparkling clean. Backlit touch controls give this oven a high-tech look with a display that disappears when not in use and reappears when touched. This 18,000-BTU power boil element produces intense heat to boil water fast. Synchronize your oven and GE Appliances over-the-range microwave so that clocks are always matching and lights and ventilation automatically come on when a burner is activated with Chef Connect. These durable oven racks can be left in the oven during the self-clean cycle so you never have to scrub. Star-K Certified. ADA Compliant. CSA Certified. GE Chef Connect. Fit Guarantee. Installation: Flush Appearance. Free-standing cut-out. Control Knobs: Stainless Steel. Oven Door Features: Big View Oven Window. Cooktop Burner Grate Color: Matte Black. Color Appearance: Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel. Handle: Designer Style. Stainless Steel. Burners: 5. Tri-Ring Burner: Yes. Dual Purpose Burner: Yes. Integrated Grill-Griddle: Yes. Continuous Grates: Yes. Burner - Center: 9,500 BTU Dual Oval. Burner - Right Front: 15,000 BTU. Burner - Left Rear: 5,000 BTU Precise Simmer. Burner - Left Front: 21,000 BTU Tri-ring Burner. Burner - Right Rear: 9,500 BTU. Capacity: 5.6 cu. ft. True Convection: Yes. WiFi Connect: Yes. Steam Clean: Yes. Storage Drawer: Yes. Oven Cooking Modes: Convection Bake. Convection Roast. Frozen Pizza Single Rack (No Preheat). Frozen Pizza Multi Rack. Frozen Snacks Single Rack (No Preheat). Frozen Snacks Multi Rack. Proof. Warming. No Preheat AirFry. Oven Control Features: Audible Preheat Signal. Auto Recipe Conversion. Auto Self Clean. Certified Sabbath Mode. Control Lock Capability. Electronic Clock & Kitchen Timer. Front Controls. In-Oven Broiling. Temperature Probe. Star-K Certified: Yes. ADA Compliant: Yes. Amps: 15A. Volts: 120V. Parts and Labor: 1 Year. Width: 30". Depth: 29 1/2". Height: 36 1/2".