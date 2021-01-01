Paper Mate Profile Retractable Gel Pen, Fine Point, Blue Ink, Dozen (2102130)

Advertisement
For ultrasmooth, colorful writing, turn to the Paper Mate Profile gel pen. This retractable pen features vibrant ink that stands out on the page. A soft grip lets you write comfortably, no matter the writing task. Each gel pen has an easy-glide 0.5mm tip that lays down beautiful yet fluid lines..Blue plastic barrel.Retractable gel pen for everyday writing tasks.Comfort grip for superior control.Features pocket clip for convenient carrying.Fine 0.5mm tip ensures crisp lines with every use.Dozen pens per pack.Blue ink is easy to read