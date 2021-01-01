Profile Pendant Light by Currey & Company - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (9000-0086)

The Profile Pendant Light by Currey & Company is a stylish transitional fixture that is equally at home in retro or modern surroundings. A slender downrod secures the fixture from above, sweeping down to terminate in a single socket that faces downward. This otherwise open lamping is gentled by an intricately engineered shade of translucent blown glass that sweeps out from a conical housing, concluding in a rounded diffuser banded by a small metal accent strip that divides the warmly glowing glass texture. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Shape: Bell. Color: White. Finish: Antique Brass